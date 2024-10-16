Vedaranyam sees significant improvement in salt production this year

Vedaranyam’s salt production, which typically runs from January to September, has seen a significant improvement this year, reaching 1.5 lakh metric tonnes which is higher than the past two years. Production halted in the second week of October due to the onset of the North-east monsoon.

The region’s salt industry, consisting of approximately 700 small-scale and two large-scale producers operating over 9,000 acres of salt pans, directly and indirectly supports around 10,000 workers.

V. Senthil, Secretary of the Vedaranyam Small Scale Salt Producers’ Federation, reported that 90% of the annual production target had been achieved this year, with only a minor disruption in June, as there was an unseasonal rain. This year’s output is an improvement over the previous two years, which saw only 75,000 metric tonnes in 2022 and 1 lakh metric tonnes in 2023 due to several unseasonal rains. Mr. Senthil added that remaining salt heaps would be covered for export until January, with preliminary works for the next season commencing thereafter.

Although the recent rains have suspended production, loading operations for sales and stocking would continue until heavier rainfall sets in. The Tamil Nadu government has been providing monthly relief of ₹5,000 for salt pan workers for October, November, and December since 2021.

Fishers abstain

For the second day in a row, fishermen from Nagapattinam, Karaikal, and Mayiladuthurai districts have stayed ashore due to a low-pressure area in the South Bay of Bengal. The Fisheries Department has temporarily banned fishing, urging safety until further notice. In Nagapattinam, 500 mechanised and 3,500 fibre boats remain docked, while in Mayiladuthurai’s Sirkazhi taluk, 400 mechanised and 1,000 fibre boats have stayed onshore. Karaikal has also seen 200 mechanised and 1,000 fibre boats anchored at the fishing harbour.