Vedaranyam salt workers urge DMK MPs to highlight plight in Parliament

A salt pan at Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district

VEDARANYAM

22 November 2020 22:31 IST

The Vedaranyam Salt Workers' Association has sought the intervention of DMK MPs in highlighting their plight in Parliament and extricating them from the financial setback caused by Gaja cyclone two years ago.

Salt being a central subject, the Union government regulates the sector through its commissionerate based in Jaipur. No relief has been provided to the workers as yet, association president P.V. Rajendran said in a petition submitted to DMK Youth Wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The Central government’s intervention is required to hand over the management of 2,450 acres of salt land to the management of Sri Vedaraniyeswarar Devasthanam.

As lessee, the salt department of Government of India pays less than ₹4,500 per annum for the entire 2,450 acres and sub-leases it to 70 smallscale producers by levying ₹15 lakh per annum.

The DMK MPs must prevail upon the Centre to give back the 2,450-acre land to the temple, so that the smallscale producers can sort out matters regarding land use, lease and renewal, Mr. Rajendran said in his petition.

The MPs must also secure infrastructure, particularly roads, in the salt producing areas. Establishment of a chlor alkali plant at Vedaranyam will pave way for salt producers to get fair price, he added.