Vedaranyam Salt Workers Association seek State govt. intervention for sustaining production without hassles

January 01, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

Vedaranyam Salt Workers Association has appealed to the State government to take measures to ensure control over salt pans under the ownership of Vedaranyaeshwarar Thirukovil to the temple.

In a representation made to the State Assembly Public Affairs Committee, former Lok Sabha MP and president of the Vedaranyam Salt Workers Association P.V. Rajendran said that 2,424 acres of land had been taken on permanent lease by the Central government for a paltry sum of ₹4,000, but was charging large sums of money from sub-lessees for issuing salt licence.

Citing the move by the Central government to close down the Salt Department, Mr. Rajendran said in the memorandum submitted to the Chairman of Public Affairs Committee K. Selvaperunthagai during his recent visit for inspection that the State government must take measures for restoration of the land by Centre back to the Vedaranyaeshwarar Thirukovil, in the interests of salt workers.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has to ensure continuity of salt pan activities, he said.