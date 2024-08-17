ADVERTISEMENT

Vedaranyam farmers hold awareness rally over temple land dispute

Published - August 17, 2024 09:01 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers and members of various organisations taking out an awareness rally on the dispute over Vedaranyeswarar temple land, in Nagapattinam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of various organisations, especially farmers association, came together to hold a public awareness meeting and a rally in Vedaranyam on Saturday to highlight their demands with respect to the land dispute with the Vedaranyeswarar temple administration.

They demanded steps to resolve the issues faced by residents living on land which the HR&CE Department said belonged to the temple. The residents were demanding issue of pattas to them.

The meeting, held at Rajaji Park, was presided over by S. Bhaskaran, president of the Landless and Tenant Farmers’ Protection Association. Easan Murugasamy, president of the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Association, addressed the gathering.

Prior to the meeting, a rally was taken out in the town to highlight the residents demands. The former Minister O.S. Manian, former MP P. V. Rajendran, and Thirumalai Senthil, District Secretary of the Traders’ Association, participated in the rally.

