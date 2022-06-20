‘Vedanta’s sale decision a victory for govt.’ 

Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan on Monday said the State government viewed the proposed sale of Vedanta’s Sterlite copper plant at Thoothukudi as a “victory” in the context of the Chief Minister’s stand that there was no possibility for the plant to be reopened.

Asked whether the government had any plans to buy the unit, Mr. Meyyanathan said it was Vedanta’s decision to sell its unit and “let us see what the buyer does.” Asked what would happen if the buyer came forward with an alternative, Mr. Meyyanathan said the government would consider it if it was acceptable by the people and there was no environmental hazard.