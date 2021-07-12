Vector control measures stepped up, says Collector

TIRUCHI

12 July 2021 19:54 IST

With Kerala reporting 18 cases of Zika virus, the district administration has stepped up vector control measures across Tiruchi Corporation, Town Panchayat and village panchayats.

About 670 temporary workers are being deployed for Zika/dengue prevention measures, which primarily focuses on mosquito control. They will work in coordination with the Health Department and the local bodies, Collector S. Sivarasu said on Monday.

He instructed officials to monitor closely all persons arriving in the district from Kerala. They should be kept under surveillance for two weeks and those reporting any symptom should be immediately referred to the nearest government hospital for testing and treatment, he said.

Chairing a meeting on revenue measures taken to prevent dengue/Zika and other monsoon diseases here, Mr. Sivarasu said so far no case of Zika had been reported in Tiruchi district. Surveillance had been mounted to screen cases of the virus infection. However, people should immediately report to hospitals if they show any symptom and desist from self-medication or approaching quacks.

Zika virus was primarily transmitted through aedes aegypti mosquito. Infected persons usually reported symptoms such as acute fever, rashes, joint/muscle pain, conjunctivitis and headache after a week. Zika infection in pregnant women could cause microcephaly to the baby, he added.