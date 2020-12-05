VCRI conducts virtual international conference

Research abstracts on important diseases of poultry and livestock especially trans-boundary, emerging and re-merging diseases and on zoonoses were presented at a virtual international conference organised by Veterinary College and Research Institute, Orathanadu.

The abstracts were presented through e-poster by 425 participants comprising undergraduate, postgraduate students and field veterinarians from all over the country and the United Kingdom, USA, Qatar and Singapore.

The conference on “New generation vaccines and animal disease control strategies: Roadmap for enhancement of animal and human health,” was jointly organised by the Department of Veterinary Microbiology, VCRI, and The Department of Veterinary Microbiology, College of Veterinary Sciences, Pookode, Kerala.

Agricultural Education Day

Agricultural Education Day-2020 was celebrated on VCRI premises recently to raise awareness of the importance of agriculture and allied sciences among school children.

The event was organised on the initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, New Delhi, to commemorate the birth anniversary of late President Rajendra Prasad and as per a direction from Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi.

As part of the celebration, online competitions on essay writing in Tamil and English, poetry writing in Tamil, drawing competition and pictorial e-quiz competition for school students were conducted, according to a VCRI press release.