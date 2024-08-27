VCK to hold women’s conference against liquor on October 2

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi will organise a women’s conference on elimination of liquor and narcotic substances, party leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said here on Tuesday.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said he would embark on a State-wide tour to enlist support of all democratic forces for the event to be held near Kallakurchi on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti).

Speaking to journalists at the airport, he said the conference would press for prohibition as a national policy, without treating it as a problem concerning one State. The VCK would coordinate with all democratic forces that were engaged in raising awareness of the need to eliminate liquor and narcotic substances and also take up a series of campaign on the issue.

Barring Bihar and Gujarat, other States governments were involved in the sale of liquor. It was regrettable that the skills of civil servants were being utilised to increase revenue through liquor sale, he said.

Replying to a query on the comment by Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman suggesting that senior DMK Minister Duraimurugan be asked to look after the administration as an interim arrangement in the wake of the Chief Minister’s 15-day visit to the USA, he said the comment was aimed at provoking the DMK and refused to comment.