January 19, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) cadre staged a demonstration, demanding action against those responsible for mixing human faeces in a water tank meant for a Dalit hamlet in Vengaivayal in Pudukottai district.

The cadre, who assembled in front of the Collector’s Office here, urged the State government to arrest the culprits immediately. They also demanded the demolition of the water tank. Arul, district secretary, presided over the demonstration.