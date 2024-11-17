VCK office-bearers seek action against Tiruchi Surya

Members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) submitted a petition to the Tiruchi City Police Commissioner N. Kamini on Friday demanding the arrest of Tiruchi Surya for allegedly making defamatory and casteist remarks against their party leader Thol. Thirumavalavan.

The complaint, submitted by VCK West Tiruchi District Secretary Bullet Lawrence, accused Mr. Surya of using abusive language and caste-based insults in an interview on the social media platform.

It alleged that Mr. Surya incited caste violence by disrupting public peace and fostering hostility towards Mr. Thirumavalavan, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste community.

The petition called for legal action against Mr. Surya to prevent threats to social harmony. Several other VCK members, including Tiruchi-Karur Zonal Secretary Tamilathan, accompanied Mr. Lawrence.

