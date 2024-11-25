 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

VCK member’s electrocution triggers protest in Thuvakudi

Published - November 25, 2024 06:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The death of a 27-year-old man, a member of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), due to electrocution after he accidentally touched a lamp post on the median while crossing the Tiruchi-Thanjavur national highway at Tiruverumbur on Sunday night sparked a protest by party members on Monday.

The police gave the name of the victim as S. Dineshkumar of Tiruverumbur. Police sources said Dineshkumar was crossing the road when he touched a lamp post on the median. He suffered electric shock. He was immediately rushed to the Government Hospital in Thuvakudi where the doctor declared him dead. The Tiruverumbur police registered a case on a complaint lodged by the victim’s elder brother who blamed the highways department and the Tangedco for the death. 

The death of Dineshkumar sparked a protest on Monday morning by VCK members and the victim’s relatives who staged a road roko agitation on the Tiruchi-Thanjavur national highway in front of the Government Hospital, Thuvakudi.  This caused traffic jam for sometime on the highway prompting the intervention of the police and revenue officials who held talks with the protesters.

The protesters wanted justice for the death of Dineshkumar besides compensation and a government job for a member of the victim’s family. Following talks with the officials, the protesters dispersed.

Published - November 25, 2024 06:52 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi / electricity production and distribution / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.