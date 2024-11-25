VCK member’s electrocution triggers protest in Thuvakudi

The death of a 27-year-old man, a member of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), due to electrocution after he accidentally touched a lamp post on the median while crossing the Tiruchi-Thanjavur national highway at Tiruverumbur on Sunday night sparked a protest by party members on Monday.

The police gave the name of the victim as S. Dineshkumar of Tiruverumbur. Police sources said Dineshkumar was crossing the road when he touched a lamp post on the median. He suffered electric shock. He was immediately rushed to the Government Hospital in Thuvakudi where the doctor declared him dead. The Tiruverumbur police registered a case on a complaint lodged by the victim’s elder brother who blamed the highways department and the Tangedco for the death.

The death of Dineshkumar sparked a protest on Monday morning by VCK members and the victim’s relatives who staged a road roko agitation on the Tiruchi-Thanjavur national highway in front of the Government Hospital, Thuvakudi. This caused traffic jam for sometime on the highway prompting the intervention of the police and revenue officials who held talks with the protesters.

The protesters wanted justice for the death of Dineshkumar besides compensation and a government job for a member of the victim’s family. Following talks with the officials, the protesters dispersed.