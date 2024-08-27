VCK leader appears before Mayiladuthurai Court

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and Chidambaram Lok Sabha MP Thol. Thirumavalavan appeared before the District and Sessions Court at Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday in connection with a case that was booked against him and others by the Mayiladuthurai police for causing damage to public property and attacking police personnel during a rally that was taken out in that town in 2003.

The case has been posted for the next hearing on September 11. The VCK had organised a rally and a public meeting in Mayiladuthurai to protest against the Anti-conversion Bill proposed by the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Although the police had granted permission for the rally to be taken out through a particular route, the VCK cadre proceeded through another leading to a clash between police personnel and the protesters.

A couple of buses were damaged in the incident following which the Mayiladuthurai police booked a case against Mr. Thirumavalavan and others. The Court had last month issued a non-bailable warrant against Mr. Thirumavalavan for failing to appear before it in the case and had posted the hearing to August 27.

