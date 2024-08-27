GIFT a SubscriptionGift
VCK leader appears before Mayiladuthurai Court

Published - August 27, 2024 07:47 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and Chidambaram Lok Sabha MP Thol. Thirumavalavan appeared before the District and Sessions Court at Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday in connection with a case that was booked against him and others by the Mayiladuthurai police for causing damage to public property and attacking police personnel during a rally that was taken out in that town in 2003. 

The case has been posted for the next hearing on September 11. The VCK had organised a rally and a public meeting in Mayiladuthurai to protest against the Anti-conversion Bill proposed by the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. 

Although the police had granted permission for the rally to be taken out through a particular route, the VCK cadre proceeded through another leading to a clash between police personnel and the protesters.

A couple of buses were damaged in the incident following which the Mayiladuthurai police booked a case against Mr. Thirumavalavan and others. The Court had last month issued a non-bailable warrant against Mr. Thirumavalavan for failing to appear before it in the case and had posted the hearing to August 27. 

