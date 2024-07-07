VCK, CPI(ML) cadre stage protest against murder of BSP leader Armstrong

Various political outfits staged a protest condemning the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State president K. Armstrong, urging the State government to apprehend the ‘real’ culprits responsible for the crime.

In Manapparai, the protest included members from Viduthalai Ciruthaigal Katchi, CPI(ML), and Adi Dravidar Welfare Party. N. Mathanagopal, VCK district treasurer, led the protest. Meanwhile, in Mayiladuthurai, the Federation of Mayiladuthurai District Advocates issued a press statement expressing condolences over the tragic incident. R. Seyon, the federation’s president, condemned the murder.