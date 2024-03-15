ADVERTISEMENT

VCK cadre protest against CAA

March 15, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

People from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) take part in a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

A section of members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) staged a demonstration in the city on Friday condemning the BJP government at the Centre for notifying the Citizenship Amendment Rules 2024 enabling the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by Parliament in 2019.  Nearly 80 members of the party participated in the demonstration held near the District Collectorate. The party members accused the BJP government of destroying secularism through the CAA and intensifying hate against Islam thereby trying to gain political mileage. 

