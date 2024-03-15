GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VCK cadre protest against CAA

March 15, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
People from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) take part in a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Tiruchi on Friday.

People from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) take part in a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

A section of members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) staged a demonstration in the city on Friday condemning the BJP government at the Centre for notifying the Citizenship Amendment Rules 2024 enabling the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by Parliament in 2019.  Nearly 80 members of the party participated in the demonstration held near the District Collectorate. The party members accused the BJP government of destroying secularism through the CAA and intensifying hate against Islam thereby trying to gain political mileage. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Citizenship Amendment Act / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.