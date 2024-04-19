ADVERTISEMENT

VCK, BJP cadres clash; three injured

April 19, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - ARIYALUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were injured in a clash between cadres of the VCK and the BJP at Narashingampalayam near Jayamkondam in Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency on Friday.

According to sources, a group of cadres of the VCK canvassed votes for their leader and Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency candidate Thol. Thirumavalavan close to a polling booth at the Government Middle School in the village. Objecting to this, a BJP worker complained to the policemen who were on duty near the booth. They subsequently asked the VCK cadres to move away from the spot.

Irked, the VCK members picked a fight with the BJP workers which led to a clash between the two groups . The cadres attacked each other with logs and stones. Arun, a functionary of the BJP IT wing and J. Ajith and S. Selvakumar of VCK were injured. They were admitted to the Government Hospital at Jayamkondam for treatment.

The clash forced the officials to suspend the polling at the booth. Police reinforcements were rushed to the village after which polling resumed after an hour.

