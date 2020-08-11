VC hailed for transforming varsity into centre of excellence

11 August 2020 21:18 IST

Faculty and non-teaching staff of Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) gave a memorable send off to Aditya Prasad Dash earlier this month on completion of his five-year-term as Vice-Chancellor of the varsity recalling his efforts in transforming the institution into a centre of excellence.

The institution, they said, has become the talking point for academics for the strides it has made to become a prominent centre for advanced learning and research. Several positions he had held prior to his posting at CUTN was a vital factor for establishing the presence of CUTN at the national level, senior faculty members said.

Prof. Dash, who belongs to Odisha, had served as Director, Institute of Life Science, Bhubaneswar; Director, National Institute of Malaria Research, New Delhi; Director, Centre for Research in Medical Entomology, Madurai; Director, Desert Medicine Research Centre, Jodhpur; and President of National Academy of Vector Borne Disease. He was a Distinguished Scientist, Chair and Adviser of World Health Organisation, and President of Odisha Science Academy.

He recounted how he spent most of his time on the campus, engaging all stake-holders for progress of the institution. The institution, which had just nine departments at the time of his joining on August 5, 2015, saw the start of 19 new departments offering job-orientated programmes during his tenure.

Prof. Dash was also instrumental in signing MoUs with front-ranking institutions. The last was signed, despite the COVID 19 pandemic, with Institute of Textile Technology, Salem, Tamil Nadu, for offering B.Tech course in Textile Technology.

Faculty members lauded the progress made in improving infrastructure, academic atmosphere and campus placement during his tenure. “Under Prof. Dash’s leadership, CUTN had ensured publication of research articles by the faculty in high impact journals including Nature and Lancet,” Bhagbana Sahu, Professor and Head, Department of History, CUTN, said.

Recruitment and selection procedure for teaching and non-teaching posts were conducted in a fair manner during his tenure. “The work culture cultivated by him in CUTN has inspired all stake-holders,” Prof.Sahu added.