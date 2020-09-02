Vayalur Road residents struggle with daily commute

Residents of scores of colonies off Vayalur Main Road continue to endure harrowing rides on the rain-battered and congested stretch even as the Highways Department awaits funds to redevelop it.

Vayalur Road has emerged as an arterial route in the city after scores of residential colonies mushroomed on both sides over the past couple of decades. Despite being flood-prone, it is among the fastest growing residential belts as real estate developers have been quick to cash in on the locality’s proximity to the city.

The two-lane road, once a village pathway, is literally bursting at its seams now, unable to cater to rapid urbanisation and manifold increase in volume of traffic. With encroachments shrinking the road further at many places, everyday commute to the city is proving to be a nightmarish experience for hundreds of thousands of residents.

Chaotic traffic is witnessed on the road almost right through the day. The recent wet spells have only compounded the problem as water stagnates at various stretches.

Local residents complain that accidents have become all too frequent. Several shops and some houses are alleged to have encroached upon public space in a few places.

“There are lot of encroachments along the road. There is no pedestrian pathway and the existing open drains at some stretches are not properly covered,” says V. Sundararaju, a retired District Forest Officer and resident of Srinivasa Nagar South.

Stressing the need for widening the road, he says a proposal appears to have been put in cold storage.

The traffic is so heavy that people and vehicles find it difficult to cross the road. The route is also popular among farmers from Somarasamapettai, Vayalur and villages beyond for transporting vegetables and flowers to city markets. They ride at high speed on two-wheelers, posing a threat to other road users, Mr. Sundararaju adds.

“Widening the road is an immediate necessity. It should be at least for five feet on either side and a road median should be built,” says P. Kadirvel, former president of Malliyampathu panchayat, situated off the road.

The road has suffered heavy damage due to absence of proper drains and, in some places such as Uyyakondan Thirumalai and Shanmuga Nagar, the situation is bad. Tiruchi West MLA K.N.Nehru has promised to pursue the proposal to widen the project, he adds.

There are plans to comprehensively redevelop the road by building drains on both sides and relaying the road end to end. The road width varies from nine to 14 metres. However, funds are awaited to execute the proposal, said a Highways Department official, when contacted. “We want to develop the road comprehensively as just black-topping will not be adequate.”

Due to anxiety of overflooding, many property owners have raised the ground level of their houses by three to four feet, leading to water stagnation on the road. If relaid without proper drains on both sides, the road will be prone to frequent damage. “That is why we are planning to execute the work comprehensively,” the official said.