Vasectomy camp awareness campaign launched in Truvarur

November 22, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Collector T. Charusree launched a ‘No Scalpel Vasectomy’ (NSV) procedure awareness campaign for men in Tiruvarur district on Wednesday.

According to an official release, the NSV procedures were being performed in government healthcare institutions across Tiruvarur district and would come to an end by December 4. In order to create an awareness among the married men of the benefits of undergoing the procedure, a mobile campaign vehicle was flagged off by the Collector at the Collectorate on Wednesday. She also distributed pamphlets with information on how the procedure provides a permanent sterilisation option for men, with low complication and greater patient compliance.