Vasco Da Gama-Velankanni Express to run with LHB coaches

March 01, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

South-Western Railway has decided to convert one rake of Vasco Da Gama-Velankanni-Vasco Da Gama Weekly Express (17315/17316) from conventional to Linke Hofmann Bosch (LHB) rakes. This conversion is scheduled to take effect from March 4 in the train departing from Vasco Da Gama and from March 5 from Velankanni. As per the revised composition of the LHB rake, the train will run with one AC two-tier, three AC three-tier, three AC three-tier economy class, eight sleeper class, three general second class, and two luggage-cum-brake vans with a generator car, a release from the South-Western Railway said. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway

