Vasan terms prohibition conference ‘an eyewash’

While terming the VCK’s prohibition conference as an ‘eyewash’, TMC president G. K. Vasan on Thursday said that it was ridiculous to seek the Centre’s intervention in imposing prohibition when the State had powers to order the closure of Tasmac outlets.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Vasan said that the DMK government, which came to power by promising total prohibition, had done nothing to close Tasmac outlets so far. It had been frequently ramping up sales by setting new target for Tasmac outlets. Instead of closing the outlets, the State government had been opening new outlets in the name of ‘manamagizh mandrams’. Moreover, some of the DMK leaders had been running liquor manufacturing units.

He said that the alliance parties should have pressurised the DMK to enforce total prohibition. When the society was facing a crisis due to the alarming increase in number of persons addicted to liquor consumption, the alliance parties of the DMK had failed to raise their voice.

Mr. Vasan said that the DMK and its alliance parties, which have been demanding greater powers for the States on various aspects of governance, were advocating the Centre’s intervention to enforce prohibition. This was ridiculous. There was no logic in the demand. The uncontrolled sale of liquor had ruined the life of innumerable people, he charged.

