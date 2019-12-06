Vasan for capital punishment for rape convicts

THANJAVUR

The Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K.Vasan has advocated making a legal provision to award capital punishment for those convicted in rape cases.

Talking reporters at Thiruvaiyaru on Friday, where he participated in the installation of the ‘panda kal’ marking the commencement of works for next year’s Thyagaraja Aradhana festival here, the TMC leader observed that a majority of the people felt that criminals involved in rape cases should be hanged. Apart from making suitable amendments to the existing laws, efforts should also be made to expedite these cases and deliver justice to the affected quickly, he added.

The Thyagaraja Aradhana at Thiruvaiyaru would commence on January 11, 2020 and the `aradhana’ where the `pancharatna kritis’ would be sung by the Carnatic musicians would be held on January 15, he said.