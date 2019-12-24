Varsity team wins championship

TIRUCHI

The cultural team of Bharathidasan University has won the championship in the theater events (mime and skit) in the south zone inter-university cultural competitions organised by Association of Indian Universities and Alagappa University, Karaikudi, recently.

The team also won the second place in folk dance category and third prizes in the folk orchestra and collage events at the competitions held in Karaikudi from December 18 to 22, according to a press release from the university.

Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar, Registrar G. Gopinath and Controller of Examination K. Duraiarasan, felicitated the team in the presence of M. Surulinathi, cultural co-coordinator, Saravanan, guest lecturer, School of Performing Arts, and cultural trainers Vinothraj, Yousufdeen and Suresh Peter.