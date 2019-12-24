Varsity team wins championship

TIRUCHI
The cultural team of Bharathidasan University has won the championship in the theater events (mime and skit) in the south zone inter-university cultural competitions organised by Association of Indian Universities and Alagappa University, Karaikudi, recently.
The team also won the second place in folk dance category and third prizes in the folk orchestra and collage events at the competitions held in Karaikudi from December 18 to 22, according to a press release from the university.
Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar, Registrar G. Gopinath and Controller of Examination K. Duraiarasan, felicitated the team in the presence of M. Surulinathi, cultural co-coordinator, Saravanan, guest lecturer, School of Performing Arts, and cultural trainers Vinothraj, Yousufdeen and Suresh Peter.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.