Varsity seeks reimbursement of salaries of guest lecturers in converted constituent units

TIRUCHI

09 September 2020 18:11 IST

Bharathidasan University (BDU) is understood to have sought from the State government reimbursement of salaries it has been paying to guest lecturers of four of its constituent units even after they were converted into government arts and science colleges.

As per official records, salary expenses of 282 guest lecturers in the colleges at Perambalur, Orathanadu, Lalgudi and Aranthangi are being met by the university.

When the government passed orders last year converting 14 out of 41 constituent colleges of State universities into government arts and science colleges, the teaching and non-teaching staff of BDU, which has the highest number of 10 constituent units among the State varsities, heaved a sigh of relief in view of the tough financial situation.

However, the government is yet to take follow-up measures for the complete takeover of the constituent units, sources said. As per a conservative estimate, the university spends more than ₹7 crore to run the constituent units every year.

There are a total of 578 guest lecturers in six constituent colleges and four institutions in the converted colleges. Out of them, 322 on consolidated pay and 205 appointed on hourly basis continue to receive their salaries from the university.

However, 51 teachers appointed through parent-teacher associations in the constituent colleges have not been paid their salaries during the lockdown period. According to university sources, the possibility to meet the salary expenses of the 51 teachers was bleak due to weak financial situation.

Earlier this month, the Finance Committee of Bharathidasan University, at its periodic meeting, urged the State government to reimburse the salary paid to teachers of the converted colleges.

The very purpose behind the takeover — to relieve the State universities of considerable financial burden — has been belied, according to functionaries of associations representing teaching and non-teaching staff in Bharathidasan University.

The State government estimated the takeover of the 41 colleges to entail an expenditure of ₹168 crore every year, and citing financial crunch decided to carry out the conversion in three phases.

The State universities eagerly expect the government to ease their financial burden on account of the salary for guest lecturers in the converted units so as to focus more on research activities.

What is causing worry for the State universities is that there is no sign as yet from the government that the takeover procedure with particular attention on financial expenditure will be completed any time soon.