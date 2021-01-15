Varsity plans to publish results of odd-semester exam by month-end

15 January 2021 22:23 IST

TIRUCHI

Bharathidasan University is on the verge of completing evaluation of answer scripts of the odd semester exams, and is looking forward to publishing results of UG and PG programs by this month-end.

The valuation work was carried out in the respective colleges under the supervision of the principals. The process went of well, Vice-Chancellor P.Manisankar said.

Advertising

Advertising

For this specific purpose, the university designated the principals as Superintendents. The University issued circulars periodically to guide principals to conduct the exams and evaluation. “The teachers have, so far, uploaded marks for 80 % of the answer scripts. The remaining papers would be evaluated after the Pongal festival well in time for publication of results during the last week of this month,” Controller of Examinations (in-charge), Srinivasa Raghavan, said.

The last semester exams that were conducted online caused some technical difficulties for the university. Students from interior rural parts could not upload their answer scripts in the PDF format due to poor Internet connectivity. The students were also given the option of submitting their answer scripts at the nearest affiliated colleges. Centralised valuation was conducted at three locations for valuation of the the paper scripts and at the University Informatics Centre for System-based evaluation. Yet, the university faced a tough time to set things in order.

That was the reason why the university insisted on students submitting the answer scripts at their respective colleges after completion of the exam, Prof. Srinivasa Raghavan said.

For all practical purposes, the valuation at the colleges was carried as per due procedures. The remuneration for evaluation is being paid to the teachers as was done for centralised valuation. The college heads cooperated very well for the exam process, he said.