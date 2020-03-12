Varsity mime teams wins again

The Bharathidasan University’s mime team emerged winners in the theatre event at the recently held 13th South Asian Universities Youth Festival, organised by the Association of India Universities, New Delhi, at the Kurukshetra University, Haryana.
This is the third time that Bharathidasan University team has won the mime competition at South Asian level, a varsity press release said.
The students were felicitated by Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar and Registrar G. Gopinath in the presence of M. Surulinathi, Cultural Co-coordinator, Saravanan, Guest Lecturer, School of Performing Arts, and Cultural Trainer Vinothraj were also present.
