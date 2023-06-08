ADVERTISEMENT

Varsity launches portal for pensioners

June 08, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharathidasan University has launched an exclusive portal for its pensioners.

Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam on Wednesday inaugurated the portal through which pensioners can view their monthly pension disbursement details and manage other pension-related matters online. The portal also has relevant Government Orders, university circulars, notifications and downloadable forms, according to a press release from the varsity.

The portal will be helpful for pensioners, both teaching and non-teaching staff, to know their pension status and for calculating their income tax. The portal can be accessed through the link https://oms.bdu.ac.in/eservices/

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

For support and assistance, they can contact the Finance Section of the university by sending an email to fo@bdu.ac.in

Registrar L. Ganesan, Controller of Examination Srinivasa Ragavan and other officials were present during the launch, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US