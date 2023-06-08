Varsity launches portal for pensioners

June 08, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Bharathidasan University has launched an exclusive portal for its pensioners.

Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam on Wednesday inaugurated the portal through which pensioners can view their monthly pension disbursement details and manage other pension-related matters online. The portal also has relevant Government Orders, university circulars, notifications and downloadable forms, according to a press release from the varsity.

The portal will be helpful for pensioners, both teaching and non-teaching staff, to know their pension status and for calculating their income tax. The portal can be accessed through the link https://oms.bdu.ac.in/eservices/

For support and assistance, they can contact the Finance Section of the university by sending an email to fo@bdu.ac.in

Registrar L. Ganesan, Controller of Examination Srinivasa Ragavan and other officials were present during the launch, the release added.