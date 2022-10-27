Tiruchirapalli

Various groups condemn Centre for its attempt to impose Hindi

AIYF members stage a demonstration near BSNL Office in Tiruchi on Thursday.

 A section of members of the All India Students Federation (AISF), All India Youth Federation and Tamil Nadu Kalai Ilakiya Perumandram staged a demonstration here on Thursday condemning the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre for what it called its attempt to “impose” Hindi language.

The demonstration held in front of the BSNL office was led by the AISF district secretary K. Ibrahim. The Tamil Nadu Kalai Ilakiya Perumandram state executive committee member M. Selvaraj and others participated.


