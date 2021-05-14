Tiruchirapalli

Vapour treatment for COVID patients

TIRUVARUR

The Thiruvarur Government District Headquarters Hospital started providing herbal vapour treatment to COVID-19 patients from Friday.

The treatment involving inhalation of herbal vapour for a few minutes repeatedly for two hours in the evening is being provided to the patients at the Corona Ward in association with the Indian Red Cross Society and other social service organisations in Mannargudi.

Siddha Wing doctor Selvam explained that herbal vapour would help clear the breathing tract and lungs of the patients.

