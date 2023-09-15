ADVERTISEMENT

VAOs to boycott Digital Crop Survey work

September 15, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Village administrative officers (VAOs) will boycott the work and training programmes related to the Digital Crop Survey undertaken by the government, the Tamil Nadu All Village Administrative Officers Associations Federation has said.

A decision to this effect was taken at the federation’s first meeting held here on Thursday. The federation comprises the Tamil Nadu Grama Nirvaga Aluvalargal Sangam, the Tamil Nadu Grama Nirvaga Aluvalargal Munnetra Sangam, and the Grama Nirvaga Aluvalargal Sangam, Tamil Nadu.

The meeting resolved to boycott the Digital Crop Survey work as the necessary infrastructure has not been created. The work is sought to be carried out utilising the services of VAOs only, which the federation said was impractical. Besides, the demands put forth by the VAOs were being ignored continuously, said a statement from the federation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US