VAOs to boycott Digital Crop Survey work

September 15, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - TIRUCHI

Village administrative officers (VAOs) will boycott the work and training programmes related to the Digital Crop Survey undertaken by the government, the Tamil Nadu All Village Administrative Officers Associations Federation has said.

A decision to this effect was taken at the federation’s first meeting held here on Thursday. The federation comprises the Tamil Nadu Grama Nirvaga Aluvalargal Sangam, the Tamil Nadu Grama Nirvaga Aluvalargal Munnetra Sangam, and the Grama Nirvaga Aluvalargal Sangam, Tamil Nadu.

The meeting resolved to boycott the Digital Crop Survey work as the necessary infrastructure has not been created. The work is sought to be carried out utilising the services of VAOs only, which the federation said was impractical. Besides, the demands put forth by the VAOs were being ignored continuously, said a statement from the federation.