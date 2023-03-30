ADVERTISEMENT

VAO suspended for enforcing dress code for visitors to his office

March 30, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A village administrative officer’s insistence on a ‘dress code’ for visitors to his office in Thanjavur district has reportedly resulted in his suspension until redeployment in a different revenue division.

According to official sources, the village administrative officer, D. M. Karikalan, who was an ex-serviceman, put up a billboard declaring that visitors clad in short pants, lungi or nighty would not be allowed inside the Sengipatti VAO office. Images of the notification was widely shared on social media.

A few days ago, the denial of entry to a farmer who arrived at the office seeking a caste certificate came to the notice of the Revenue Divisional Office. Karikalan was summoned and issued the suspension order. He would redeployed in a different revenue division, the sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US