VAO placed under suspension in Ariyalur 

February 25, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - ARIYALUR

A Village Administrative Officer in Ariyalur district was placed under suspension. K. Porselvi, VAO of Thirukalappur in Andimadam taluk, was suspended for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹ 1,000 from a farmer for issuing Chitta Adangal of his land. The suspension comes in the wake of the receipt of a video clip of the VAO demanding bribe, District Revenue Officer M.S.Kalaivani said. Earlier at a recent farmers’ grievance meeting, farmers had raised allegations that Village Administrative Officers were demanding bribes for issue of Chitta Adangal.