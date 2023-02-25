HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VAO placed under suspension in Ariyalur 

February 25, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A Village Administrative Officer in Ariyalur district was placed under suspension. K. Porselvi,  VAO of Thirukalappur in Andimadam taluk, was suspended for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹ 1,000 from a farmer for issuing Chitta Adangal of his land. The suspension comes in the wake of the receipt of a video clip of the VAO demanding bribe, District Revenue Officer M.S.Kalaivani said. Earlier at a recent farmers’ grievance meeting, farmers had raised allegations that Village Administrative Officers were demanding bribes for issue of Chitta Adangal.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.