VAO, panchayat employee suspended for land fraud

The Village Administrative Officer, Selvaraj, and the Thalaiyari, Anbazhagan of Idaiyathi North hamlet in Tiruvonam tahluk were suspended from service on August 29. According to official sources, the suspended employees had issued patta in the name of Ramasamy of Idayathi North village for a land that stood in the name of the Commissioner, Peravurani Panchayat Union. On receiving complaints about the fraud, a departmental inquiry was ordered and the complaint was found true. Hence, the VAO and the Thalaiyari were placed under suspension, sources added.

