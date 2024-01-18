GIFT a SubscriptionGift
VAO in Thanjavur district gets three-year RI in corruption case

January 18, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district on Thursday convicted and sentenced a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Kandithampattu village in Thanjavur district to undergo three years rigorous imprisonment in a corruption case that was booked against her by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Thanjavur, in 2016. The court imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on VAO Sangeetha. 

A DVAC press release said Ms. Sangeetha allegedly demanded ₹3,000 from Chandrababu of Kandithampattai for recommending name transfer in a separate patta as sought by him for a piece of land belonging to him. Unwilling to pay bribe, Mr. Chandrababu complained to the DVAC, Thanjavur unit, based on which a case was registered against Ms. Sangeetha under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The VAO was caught by the DVAC when she was taking bribe. She was arrested and sent in remand.

