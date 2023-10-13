HamberMenu
VAO held on graft charges

October 13, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - KARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials on Thursday arrested Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Mavathur on graft charges.

According to sources, P. Kumarapandian (42), the VAO, had allegedly demanded ₹17,000 from C. Ilayaraja of Muthahagoundanpatti for a title name change in land records. But he refused to pay the bribe and subsequently lodged a complaint with the DVAC office. The DVAC officials arrested Kumarapandian when he received the bribe money from Ilayaraja.

