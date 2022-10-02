VAO arrested on sexual assault charge

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
The Kulithalai All Women police on Sunday arrested P. Anburaj (36), the Village Administrative Officer of Sivayam North, on the charge of attempting to sexually assault a woman inmate of a camp for Sri Lankan refugees. According to sources, the accused belonging to Venjamangudalur near Aravakurichi was said to have entered a house in the Sri Lankan refugee camp at Irumbuthipatti on Thursday and allegedly attempted to misbehave with the 30-year-old woman. Acting on a complaint, the police arrested Anburaj and produced him before a Judicial Magistrate in Kulithalai, who remanded him for 15-day judicial custody.