The Kulithalai All Women police on Sunday arrested P. Anburaj (36), the Village Administrative Officer of Sivayam North, on the charge of attempting to sexually assault a woman inmate of a camp for Sri Lankan refugees. According to sources, the accused belonging to Venjamangudalur near Aravakurichi was said to have entered a house in the Sri Lankan refugee camp at Irumbuthipatti on Thursday and allegedly attempted to misbehave with the 30-year-old woman. Acting on a complaint, the police arrested Anburaj and produced him before a Judicial Magistrate in Kulithalai, who remanded him for 15-day judicial custody.
VAO arrested on sexual assault charge
