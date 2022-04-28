VAO arrested on graft charge

A Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Edhumalai in the district was arrested on Thursday by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) officials on graft charge.

The charge against the VAO P. Suresh (42) was that he had demanded ₹1,000 from a woman D. Amirtham (62) of Edhumalai for issuing a death certificate. The woman had applied for the death certificate of her husband who had passed away a few days ago.

The woman preferred a complaint with the DVAC, Tiruchi unit. Acting on the complaint, the DVAC team caught the VAO when he allegedly obtained the bribe amount in his office from the woman. He was subsequently sent to judicial remand, DVAC sources said.