VAO arrested on charges of bribery in Nagapattinam

A Village Administrative Officer (VAO) on Wednesday was caught red-handed by DVAC officials while taking bribe for effecting a name transfer in a patta document and arrested.

P. Selvi works as VAO at Agarakadambanur village in Kilvelur taluk. Ganesan, 74, from Perumal Sannathi Street has his land in Agarakadambanur panchayat. Earlier, he met Selvi for transfer of his land in his wife’s name. Since Selvi asked for ₹10,000 as bribe, Ganesan approached the DVAC. Based on DVAC officials instructions, he gave ₹10,000 to Selvi on Wednesday.

The DVAC officials caught Selvi red-handed while receiving the money. A detailed inquiry is on.

