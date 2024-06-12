GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

VAO arrested on charges of bribery in Nagapattinam

Published - June 12, 2024 07:35 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Village Administrative Officer (VAO) on Wednesday was caught red-handed by DVAC officials while taking bribe for effecting a name transfer in a patta document and arrested.

P. Selvi works as VAO at Agarakadambanur village in Kilvelur taluk. Ganesan, 74, from Perumal Sannathi Street has his land in Agarakadambanur panchayat. Earlier, he met Selvi for transfer of his land in his wife’s name. Since Selvi asked for ₹10,000 as bribe, Ganesan approached the DVAC. Based on DVAC officials instructions, he gave ₹10,000 to Selvi on Wednesday.

The DVAC officials caught Selvi red-handed while receiving the money. A detailed inquiry is on.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.