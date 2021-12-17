Tiruchirapalli

VAO arrested for taking bribe

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths arrested a village administrative officer (VAO) for receiving bribe for issuing patta.

According to sources, Periyasamy from Kannakudi in Lalgudi had applied for a patta for his land which was in his wife’s name issued by the government in 1999. The Village Administrative Officer, Malarkodi, allegedly demanded ₹3,000 to process the application. Periyasamy had attempted to negotiate the amount which the VAO did not accept, sources added.

Periyasamy then approached the DVAC unit in Tiruchi and filed a complaint. The DVAC sleuths laid a trap and arrested the VAO.


