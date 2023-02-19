ADVERTISEMENT

VAO arrested for smuggling ganja in car near Pudukottai

February 19, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI:

The Hindu Bureau

A Village Administrative Officer and two others were arrested on Sunday for smuggling ganja in a car in Pudukottai

A special police team seized 1.7 kilograms of ganja from the car. Police identified the accused Jayaravi Varma (33)- the Village Administrative Officer of Kovilur, Ganesan (45) of Pudukottai and Suryachandra Prakash (35) of Karaikudi.

According to police, the special team had received information and had stopped the car in which the VAO and others were on board at Mettupatti near Vallathirakottai in the early hours on Sunday. The team found the contraband inside the vehicle and seized it and arrested the trio. Police are investigating the case. 

