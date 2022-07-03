VAO among seven arrested for kidnap of fuel tanker fleet owner

Keeranur Police on the look out for two more persons involved in the abduction

Keeranur police have arrested seven persons, including a Village Administrative Officer, on the charge of kidnapping a 63-year-old man who owns a fleet of petrol tanker lorries and rescued him later in the day. The gang members involved in the crime were arrested within hours of the abduction.

Police said P. Chandrasekaran of Keeranur was also into financing business. Among the arrested were the prime accused, Prabhakaran, a gymnasium owner who had allegedly assembled the gang for the abduction, the Village Administrative Officer, (VAO) Mayilvahanan, and Chandrasekaran’s driver Rajkumar.

Police said Chandrasekaran was kidnapped in a sport utility vehicle by a gang when he was on a morning walk at Keeranur in the early hours on Saturday. Rajkumar allegedly tipped off the kidnappers about his employer’s movements. The VAO is said to have conspired with the alleged kidnappers in committing the offence.

Police sources said Mayilvahanan resided as a tenant in the house of Chandrasekaran and decided to move out in a month’s time to another house. Chandrasekaran is said to have refused to give back the advance amount to Mayilvahanan, leading to acrimony.

Mayilvahanan, who frequented the gymnasium, apparently shared with Prabhakaran his disgust over the attitude of Chandrasekaran, police sources said.

A plot was allegedly hatched to kidnap Chandrasekaran for ransom. Police said Rajkumar allegedly joined the gang to tip the regular movements of Chandrasekaran. The plan was conceived in such a manner that Mayilvahanan and Rajkumar would not be present at the scene at the time of kidnap, but would constantly alert the kidnappers thereafter about the developments.

The sources said the gang which kidnapped Chandrasekaran took him to an eucalyptus grove at Gandaravakottai and confined him there. The gang members thereafter called Chandrasekaran’s family over phone and allegedly demanded a ransom of ₹70 lakh to release him. Acting on a complaint from Chandrasekaran’s son Manikandan, the Keeranur police registered a case under IPC section 366 (kidnap) and launched a search to rescue the kidnapped person and nab the kidnappers.

The gang members who came to know about the police action took Chandrasekaran in a vehicle and left him at Tiruverumbur four road junction and sped away. A police team noticed Chandrasekaran and initiated the prompt action.