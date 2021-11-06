Vanniyar Sangam stages road roko

THANJAVUR

06 November 2021 17:59 IST

Road rokos were held at four major entry points to Kumbakonam on Saturday demanding revival of 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars in the MBC quota.

The demonstrators, owing allegiance to Vanniyar Sangam, assembled near Dharasuram round-about, Four Road junction, Railway Road Over Bridge area and at Paalakarai where they resorted to road blockades.

They raised slogans demanding the revival of 10.5% inner reservation provided for Vanniyars in the MBC quota, which was annulled by the Madras High Court, Madurai Bench, recently citing non-availability of ‘quantifiable data on the socio-economic status of Vanniyars.’

Around 400 people were taken into custody by the police for ‘causing inconvenience to road users’, sources said.