Tiruchirapalli

Vanniyar Sangam stages road roko

Road rokos were held at four major entry points to Kumbakonam on Saturday demanding revival of 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars in the MBC quota.

The demonstrators, owing allegiance to Vanniyar Sangam, assembled near Dharasuram round-about, Four Road junction, Railway Road Over Bridge area and at Paalakarai where they resorted to road blockades.

They raised slogans demanding the revival of 10.5% inner reservation provided for Vanniyars in the MBC quota, which was annulled by the Madras High Court, Madurai Bench, recently citing non-availability of ‘quantifiable data on the socio-economic status of Vanniyars.’

Around 400 people were taken into custody by the police for ‘causing inconvenience to road users’, sources said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2021 6:00:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/vanniyar-sangam-stages-road-roko/article37353763.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY