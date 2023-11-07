ADVERTISEMENT

Vande Bharat specials to be operated in view of Deepavali

November 07, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway will operate Vande Bharat specials from Chennai Egmore to Tirunelveli and back on Thursday to cater to the rush in view of Deepavali.

The Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli Vande Bharat special (Train No. 06067) will leave Chennai Egmore at 6 a.m. on November 9 (Thursday) and arrive at Tiruchi Junction at 9.55 a.m. It will depart from Tiruchi Junction at 10 a.m. and reach Tirunelveli at 2.15 p.m., the same day. 

In the return direction, the Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat special (Train No. 06068) will leave Tirunelveli at 3 p.m. on November 9 (Thursday) and arrive at Tiruchi Junction at 7.05 p.m.  It will leave Tiruchi Junction at 7.10 p.m. to reach Chennai Egmore at 11.15 p.m., the same day. Advance reservation for the Vande Bharat specials will open shortly, a Southern Railway press release said. 

